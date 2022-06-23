Popular twin brothers Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah celebrated their new age on Tuesday, June 21

The pair dedicated their platform, Twins Diaries, to themselves as they shared glorious images to mark the occasion

Several internet users who reacted to their photos gushed over the duo as they wished them well

Kind-hearted Ghanaian twin brothers, Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah celebrated attaining a new age with glorious photos in matching African attires on June 21.

The duo was born on the same day and have since been together almost all their lives.

The two shared a photo to mark their new age on Tuesday, erupting excitement with their flawless complexions and fashion qualities.

''Today is Our Birthday. Bless us with your wishes,'' they posted with the image on Twins Dairies.

In another post thanking followers and loved ones, they said:

''Thank you all for wishing us yesterday! We are proud of you. You will hear good news this coming month! Amen!''

Several internet users who reacted to their photos gushed over the pair as they wished them well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Korsah Kofi commented:

''A happy birthday to you, my dear noble twins. May God continue to bless you with long life and prosperity. Amen.''

Philomina Abena Oppong said:

''Happy glorious birthday, precious twins.''

Wua Msughve Isaac commented:

''Happy birthday, awesome wonderful twin teachers. You are beyond the reach of my immediate vocabulary.''

Faith Smart Ogbemudia said:

''Happy blessed birthday. More years to celebrate. Amen.''

