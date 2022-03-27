Actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid her mother to rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022

The movie personality's mother passed in January after bowing to a long battle with ill health

YEN.com.gh has compiled five videos of Ghanaian celebrities who were present at the funeral to mourn with her

Actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she bowed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.

Vicky Zugah Buries Dad: Selly Galley, Martha Ankomah, Harold Amenyah, Others Mourn With Her. Photo credit: UTV/Nkonkonsah

Source: Instagram

''Today, you gave up on me and my siblings,'' Vicky Zugah announced on Instagram, according to Joy News.

The final funeral rites for the late Beatrice Adzo Patu took place at the Madina Social Welfare in Accra on March 26.

Personalities, including Kalsoume Sinar, Selly Galley, Martha Ankomah, Irene Opare, Harold Amenyah, Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of music group Keche, Prince David Osei, Roselyn Ngissah, Senyo Fiati, Rabby Bray, and a host of others were present.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five videos of how celebrities joined Vicky Zugah to mourn with her.

1. Kalsoume Sinare:

Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare consoles Vicky Zugah at her mother's funeral.

2. Prince David Osei:

Actor Prince David Osei joins colleague actress Vicky Zugah as she bids farewell to her late mother.

3. Irene Opare:

Veteran actress Irene Opare consoles Vicky Zugah at her mother's funeral.

4. Martha Ankomah:

Actress Martha Ankomah at her colleague Vicky Zugah's mother's funeral.

5. Selly Galley:

Actress and model Selly Galley and Vicky Zugah on the dance floor.

Source: YEN.com.gh