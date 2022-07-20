The president of Eastwood Anaba Ministries has recently encouraged people in new relationships to avoid their exes

He explained that some past partners may still have fantasies about you and entertaining them could negatively impact new relationships

He added that the best thing to do is to block and delete contacts of one's former partners

Well-known Ghanaian pastor, Rev Eastwood Anaba has recently sent a word of advise to individuals who are in relationships and may still be entertaining their former partners.

A recent publication by 3news.com reported that Rev. Anaba through light on the essence of avoiding exes during a sermon about the kind of people that need to be avoided in life.

According to the reported the president of Eastwood Anaba Ministries cautioned that some people need to be blocked outright and must not be entertained in any shape or form.

"A girl you have had something to do with, maybe you never slept with her, you should never conversate with her. That one, I can boldly say you should never. Cut it off!", he said according to 3news.com.

He added that entertaining certain people from one's past can be detrimental on current relationships. He explained that some exes might still be interested in you and that can affect new relations.

"You can’t be playing with that kind of fire around your life. They will be saying, ‘but now I’m married, and he’s also married.’ Some people can marry, and you are still their dream man or woman and they will go about telling everybody, ‘This is the person I should have married”, Rev Anaba said, according to 3news.com.

