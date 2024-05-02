Agya Koo has denied suggestions he has been paid to support the governing New Patriotic Party

He has challenged critics to provide evidence of any money deposited into his bank accounts

Agya Koo’s remarks follow his campaign for the NPP’s Kwabena Boateng in the Ejisu Constituency

Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has denied claims he benefited financially from supporting the New Patriotic Party.

The actor avowed that his support for the party resulted from a genuine commitment.

Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo. Source: Agya Koo/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Nana Yaa Brefo, he said there was no truth to the rumours suggesting that the NPP has provided him with financial assistance.

Agya Koo further challenged his critics to provide evidence of any money deposited into his bank accounts by the NPP.

“Who even gave me money, and in which account was it paid? Check all the bank accounts and see which of them were deposited. Or did I carry the money from Jubilee House?” he questioned.

Agya Koo’s remarks come in light of his recent appearances in the Ejisu Constituency, where he actively campaigned for the successful NPP parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

Agya Koo was rejected by some Ejisu residents during the campaign period and heckled in Bonwire. In a video on social media, Agya Koo was seen in Bonwire standing next to a billboard with Kwabena Boateng’s picture.

However, residents expressed their dissent, stating their preference for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi as they accosted Agya Koo.

In the end, Boateng secured 55.8 percent of the vote, while Aduomi secured 43.3 percent.

Agya Koo also recently refuted claims that he kept money meant for Kumawood stars who supported Akufo-Addo in 2016.

Agya Koo admonishes filmmakers about insults in movies

Meanwhile, Agya Koo recently condemned the use of explicit content and insults in local movies, urging filmmakers to try to reduce the volume of such content.

The actor argued that younger audiences consume many local movies, and such content is not healthy for children.

He mentioned that there were times when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II spoke to him and echoed his sentiments regarding the matter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh