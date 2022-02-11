A woman who finds herself in a great dilemna is calling on Ghanaians to come to her aid

In a post online, she opened up about how her husband is demading she returns the dream car her ex got her on her 40th birthday

This came after the young woman's attempt to purchase the car by herself was unsuccessful due to the fact that her husband is generally tight fisted with money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian woman has recently taken to social media to open up about a situation she finds herself.

Her post on the popular Facebook group called Tell It Moms had her sharing that there was a particular car she dreamt of owning one day and most people around her could testify to it.

Sad woman, car gift Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images, lartiste.com

Source: Getty Images

"I have always wanted to buy a particular car but because we were budgeting I kept putting it off. Everyone who knows me knows how long I have been dreaming about this car."

She had the financial means to make that purchase but her husband for years refused to allow her get it for herself.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"We are comformable financially but my husband is still tight fisted with cash so for peace sake I never bought it even though I could comfortably afford it."

On her 40th birthday however, her former boyfriend surprised her with the car because of a promise he made her years ago.

"I received the car in my compound. I honestly thought it was from my husband, saa na it wasn't. It took me some time to figure out that it was from my ex. He promised when we were dating that when he made money he will buy me this car."

Her husband is now asking her to return the car and she does not know what to do.

The young woman is asking netizens to help her figure out what to do.

Many React as Man Returns car Gifted to his wife by her Brother; he buys the same car for her Later

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man got many talking after taking to social media to share a decision he recently made concerning his wife.

The post shared on Twitter by @ezinna2x shared that he returned a car his brother-in-law purchased for his wife because it was not right.

He narrated that his wife's brother, who is based in the US, bought a car for her without seeking permission from him.

Source: YEN.com.gh