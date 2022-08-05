A man and his biological sister have married each other and reportedly birthed four children and are still living together as man and wife

The man got married to his sister after they were separated from their family as children and they escaped together

Giving reasons why they had to marry, the man said they felt they had to preserve the lineage of their family since they were the only ones left

A couple has said they are aware that they are biologically related but insist they will continue their marriage.

28-year-old Paulin and his sister, Dorica were separated from their parents by war when they were kids in Bunia, DR Congo. Two of them escaped to Miti, also in DR Congo without their parents or relatives.

Paulin and Dorica say they are aware they are related by blood. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

No relative in sight

When peace returned to their community, Paulin went back in search of their parents and he could find no relative at all.

According to the video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, it is not known if the parents perished in the war or were also displaced to a distant land.

After his fruitless search for his parents, Paulin decided to go back to Miti and meet his sister.

Paulin and Dorica are heartbroken

Heartbroken by his inability to find their relatives after the war, Paulin was said to have suggested a marriage between him and his sister.

His reason for the strange relationship was that it would help them to preserve their family lineage since they were probably the only ones alive.

After many days of thinking about the proposal, his sister, Dorica agreed to it and they got married. They have been living together since then and have birthed four children from the relationship.

They also said they would continue to live together and don't regret their marriage or relationship.

