An elderly couple from New York never gave up on finding love as they tied the knot in their old age

Robert Marshall is 93, while his bride Anne Cooper, 88, disclosed she had been dreaming of the qualities her hubby had ever since she was a young girl

They met online on a dating app, as they were both widowed, and the man shared it was love at first sight for him when he saw his woman's profile on a dating site

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A bride and her groom have proven that love always wins as they tied the knot in their old age.

Elderly couple tie the knot in a lovely ceremony. Photo: PEOPLE.

Source: UGC

Elderly couple never gave up on love

Nothing beats finding your soul mate, the one your heart beats for and the person to spend the rest of your life with.

An elderly couple walked down the aisle in each other's arms, and they revealed they had found love when they least expected it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They were both widowed when they decided to explore a dating site and urged elderly people not to lose hope in love.

Love at first sight?

Robert was on a dating platform searching for love before he came across his wife's picture, and something about the picture he reveals struck him like she was the one for him.

According to popular website, PEOPLE, Anne revealed that the first time she met Robert for a date, he was well poised, and with how he carried himself, she instantly knew she was in love.

The two adorable lovers were clearly smitten with each other as they shared pictures of each other and looked sweet in their love.

Benedicta Gafah Drops Sizzling Photos, Many In Awe Of Gorgeousness

Ghanaian actress and film producer Benedicta Gafah is one of the country's most beautiful known personalities.

Sharing pictures of her ever-gorgeous self, she was seen rocking an all-orange corset dress.

The dress had a pair of off-shoulder sleeves which were made of the same fabric as the skirt section of the dress. The silky orange fabric was layered to hug and accentuate her curves.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke