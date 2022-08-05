A woman and her baby were recently left behind by her husband after he got a job offer in the US

The man sold all his properties and left for abroad but, unfortunately, ended up getting laid off after just a month

He returned to his wife and begged her to forgive and take him but the woman boldly refused

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady has recently got many talking on social media after bolding opening up about how his uncle abandoned his wife and child upon getting a new job.

The sighted by YEN.com.gh in the Twitter timeline of @tafararm had her recounting that her uncle got a great job offer in the US, and for some reason, the decision he came to was to leave his wife and baby and solely move abroad to a better life. He also sold everything he owns.

Emotional man sitting outside on a staircase Photo credit: Petri Oeschger

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, however, he got laid off just one month into the job. According to @tafararm his uncle had the courage to now return to his wife and asked her to take him back, but the woman refused.

Her actual post read;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"My uncle told his new wife that he's leaving her & their baby for a better life in the US after he got a job offer. he sold everything he owned & moved to the US. Man got fired a month later. now he has nowhere else to go, no money & wants his wife back. she won't budge."

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 500 retweets with 101 quote tweets and over 2,000 likes

Ghanaian Mom of 2 Sets of Twins Abandoned by Her Kids' Fathers Receives Help From Inna Real Life CEO

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 17-year-old mother received items that include a refrigerator, fan, gas cooker, and assorted food items from David Boahen Deuces, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the popular Facebook group Inna Real Life.

Diana, who has been abandoned by the babies' fathers, lives in abject poverty with the kids in a single room at Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana.

With no source of income to fend for herself and the children as a single mother, they lived and ate at the benevolence of others.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh