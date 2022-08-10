Celebrated broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, is often in the spotlight because of his work as the host of Peace FM's morning show Kokrokoo

His daughter Fafa Kayi, however, keeps a low profile aside from her online presence, where she has some eye-catching images

YEN.com.gh highlights the ace Ghanaian media personality and his daughter's cutest moment in five photos

Ace media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi, also famed as Chairman General, is often in the limelight because of his work as the host of Peace FM's morning show Kokrokoo.

Besides his work as a broadcaster, Chairman General is known for his philanthropic gestures toward deprived people and children.

While it is public knowledge that he has a daughter with veteran actress Irene Opare, Fafa Kayi rarely makes the news.

Photos of Kwami Sefa Kayi and his daughter Fafa Kayi. Credit: kwame_sefa_kayi/fafakayi

Source: Instagram

Chairman General and actress Irene Opare were most recently in the trend over their daughter's academic milestone.

Fafa Kayi graduated with a first-class from Academic City University College, where she emerged as the Best Student in Communication Art on Saturday, August 6.

The high-achieving lady trended for days online due to her remarkable academic feat.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five images of Chairman General and his daughter's adorable moment.

1. Throwback photo of media colossus Kwami Sefa Kayi and his daughter Fafa Kayi.

2. Rare emotional moment between Peace FM's Chairman General and his daughter as she graduates from the university.

3. Candid photo of media colossus Kwami Sefa Kayi and his daughter Fafa Kayi.

4. Veteran actress Irene Opare and Kwami Sefa Kayi pose with their daughter Fafa Kayi on her graduation day.

5. Media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi and his daughter Fafa Kayi pose with loved ones on her graduation from Academic City University College.

