The Ghanaian entertainment industry has lost yet another star in the person of Reverend Prince Nyarko

The gospel singer and preacher who is famous for songs like Hena Ne W'adamfo Pa passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022

According to the family, the reverend minister passed on in the morning while resting after leading them for morning devotion

Ghanaian gospel singer and reverend minister Prince Nyarko has passed on. He passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.

According to Nana Ama, a young woman who describes the deceased as her uncle and spirtiual father, the 'man of God' passed away at home in the early hours of the day.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, the daughter disclosed that Reverend Nyarko passed away at home.

Gospel singer Reverend Prince Nyarko has died Photo source: @peace1043fm

Source: Instagram

She explained that Reverend Nyarko who is famously known for hit songs like Hena Ne W'adamfo Pa and M'afe Wo had woken up hale and hearty and led the family in morning devotion.

After the devotion, he asked to be excused so that he could rest. This, Nana Ama said, happened around 5:00am.

After some time, the deceased's wife went into the bedroom to ask him what he wanted to eat for breakfast. But she found him lifeless with very cold feet and his tongue changing colour.

He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where his body was deposited at the morgue. Apart from his wife, Comfort Nyarko, the deceased left behind two children.

See the video of Nana Ama's interview below:

Ghanaians saddened by Rev Prince Nyarko's death

The news of the death of the gospel singer has stirred a number of sad reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

yaaamanuwiaah could not say much:

"Aww."

_mcbernards2_ said:

"Awww May his soul Rest In Peace."

bliss_foodcourt7 said:

"Hmmmmmm."

julius_ekow said:

"Ohh yoo sad. Our Condolences."

Veteran actor Waakye passes on

The death of Prince Nyarko comes barely a week after veteran Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, who was popularly known as Waakye in showbiz, passed away.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Waakye passed on earlier on August 2, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, after battling an illness.

Many Ghanaians have been left in shock over the passing of the 52-year-old veteran actor.

