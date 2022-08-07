Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo popularly known for her role as the character Nina in the iconic Home Sweet Home tv show is all grown up

The young actress has developed into a beautiful young woman and some photos of her sighted by YEN.com.gh show just that

Evelyn Addo has been missed by Ghanaians as she has not starred in any recent movies, but is however faring well

Ghanaian actress Evelyn Addo, was one of the most loved child stars when she played the role of Nina in the popular Ghanaian series Home Sweet Home.

The show had most Ghanaian families glued to their tv sets on weekdays and is widely remembered as one of the best shows on tv.

Evelyn Addo's character, Nina, was known for her stubbornness and the constant pranks she pulled on her siblings.

Evelyn after breaking onto the scene as a child actress, took a long break from the movie seen to focus on her education. She has been missed by Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh has sighted some beautiful photos of the actress which show how much she has grown.

1. Evelyn, all smiles as she slays in a beautiful African print embroidered with beads.

2. The actress looked good on the day of her wedding and her makeup was on point.

3. Real-life Pocahontas: Evelyn Addo slays in a colourful long skirt and gorgeous white top.

4. The pretty actress posed for the cameras in a gorgeous outfit.

5. Her enviable beauty shined brightly as she smiled and looked pretty in a grey dress.

