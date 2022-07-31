Photos of Ghanaian actor Abraham Atta have surfaced, and he looks all grown as he is now well-built and tall

The actor who broke onto the seen as a little kid when he featured on the Netflix blockbuster Beasts of No Nation is now a man

Abraham played Agu in the iconic movie and won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his cute looks and incredible talent

Ghanaian actor Abraham Atta is all grown up now, and some photos of the young man that have surfaced show just that.

The actor is now tall and well-built. Atta rose to stardom when he featured in the Netflix blockbuster, Beasts Of No Nation. He played the character Agu in the movie and stole the hearts of Ghanaians with his incredible talent.

Photos Of Ghanaian Actor Abraham Atta Source: abraham.attah

After his success, the young man left Ghana for the U.S. to take his acting career to the next level. Atta has since grown remarkably and seems to be doing quite well for himself.

1. Abraham Atta looked all swagged up in his fashionable outfit and rasta hairdo as he hung out with Saahene, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite.

2. Atta showed his beautiful smile as he posed in a designer jean jacket.

3. The young man's attention was captured by his cell phone as he busily fixed his eyes on the device. He looked dapper in his bomber jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

4. The actor posed in a garden of Eden-like compound in a stylish fashion.

5. The successful young man chilled in a luxurious-looking edifice, and he did not disappoint with his dressing as he looked on point as always.

Dj Switch Wows Folks With Foreign Accent In New Video; She Has Grown Fast

In other news, Dj Switch, the winner of season 8 of T.V. 3's Talented Kidz show, has popped up with a foreign accent in a new video.

The young lady has grown quickly after moving to the U.S. and sports a unique afro hairstyle which looked cute though she left it messy.

Her fast growth and American accent left folks in awe as they reacted to the video with some funny comments whiles others gushed over her beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh