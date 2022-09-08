A Nigerian mother had great fun with her kids at home as she played a simple game of mops and brushes with them

Many TikTokers praised her son who won the game, saying the kid was smart enough with his strategy

Captioning the video, the woman said that she is a mother who really loves playing with her children

A Nigerian mother with three children shared a video showing the game she improvised for her kids at home.

In the clip, they held mops and sweeping brushes. Forming a circle, they exchanged cleaning tools at the sound of "go".

The woman said that she really loves playing with her kids at home. Photo source: TikTok/@jenny4golden

Her son won the game

Whoever failed to catch the next brush or mopping stick next to them got knocked out of the game. The game continued, leaving the woman and her son as finalists.

After trying to outmatch each other for some seconds, the child won when the mother's stick fell. It was fun to watch.

See the video below:

Netizens applaud family

The video has gathered over 1,000 comments and thousands of views at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

eiyhaborallyround said:

"May u live long to eat the fruit of ur labour INSHALLAH biqudratillahi."

dimski said:

"D small girl really motivated me. NEVA GIVE UP."

Mirabest Meziri said:

"Awwwn this was so fun to watch, God bless your home ma."

enifomeogodie said:

"i love dis na like dis parent suppose dey with there children."

user3423020359516 said:

"I don't even know why am smiling when watching it."

chinwesandra11 said:

"The little winner know tactics. kudos to him. I love this."

Precious heart said:

"God bless your already blessed home the more."

