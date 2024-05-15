Video of a young lady crying over loneliness has dropped online

The lady was captured bitterly crying about her inability to find someone she could call her own

Netizens who saw her video consoled her with many offering friendship

A heartbreaking video of a young Ghanaian woman crying uncontrollably over the lack of a man in her life has stirred emotions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young woman, identified as Gifty Baidoo, said so much more about how she feels in silence than words could describe.

Gifty Baidoo was captured on her bed while murmuring some words which could not be heard.

She lay on her bed bitterly crying and turning side-by-side in emotional anguish for her many years of struggle to find someone for herself.

"I cry everyday because I feel lonely. Loneliness is killing me," she said in separate captions of the video

Ghanaians console her

Some Ghanaians who came across videos of the Gift Baidoo crying over her loneliness consoled and encouraged her not to give up.

Her emotional video has reached close to two thousand people on TikTok, raking over 1.3k likes and 470 comments in 48 hours as of the time of drafting this report.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Miss Adom reacted:

"Ohhh please stop crying … let’s be friends if you don’t mind."

Emmanuel addson also said:

"Good morning dear and how are you doing?"

maxwellantor reacted:

"don't cry again my dear, where do you live?"

Lovemark Donkor also reacted:

"sorrow and pain I really know it's not easy but you have to try my dear for went Christ is in the vessel you always smile at the storm."

Mantse 1 commented:

"All ur tears and suffering will one day make sense… Pour all that hurt and grief out, for every tear drop will pay back good."

Paradise GH also commented:

"please why are you crying pls remember ur god your god can do everything for you my sister."

