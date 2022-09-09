A mom tried a sleeping hack to put her fussy baby to sleep within a minute by rolling her fingers in the child's ear

The video gained a lot of traction on social media as it appeared that this urban myth works because the baby fell asleep very quickly

Social media users gave their input as to why this method of putting a baby to sleep could be effective

A TikTok mom posted a video of her putting her baby to sleep in a minute by massaging the inside of her bundle of joy's ears.

This unheard-of technique had a lot of tongues wagging on social media, with users giving their two cents as to why it's effective.

The cute baby wearing a bonnet can be seen fussing and turning while her mom soothes her ears, and "voila", within a minute, she falls asleep.

Could this be the end of sleepless nights for mommies? Here are some social media comments:

@dibaby03 asked:

"Really , all these years I've been rocking, walking , patting even asking what's wrong and this is all? She is beautiful."

@Tiffanylmnop2 said:

"What the heck. I wish I would have known this 18 years ago."

@ooola_wan asked:

"Does this work on toddlers because I'm tired?"

@mrswilliams4ever added:

"Imma try this on my 25 year old daughter when she comes in here bothering me."

@tsf970 commented:

"Thinking about it I wonder if it's because it sounds like when a baby is in utero! Worked on my 1 year grandson."

@thedirtyexplorer said:

"Yeah, I just tried this on myself. It sounds like what I's imagine in utero sounds like."

@eaudeshay mentioned:

"I fell asleep with my finger in my ear last night so I believe it."

