Baby Sleeping Hack: Mom Puts Her Baby to Sleep Within a Minute by Rubbing Her Ears in Viral TikTok Video
- A mom tried a sleeping hack to put her fussy baby to sleep within a minute by rolling her fingers in the child's ear
- The video gained a lot of traction on social media as it appeared that this urban myth works because the baby fell asleep very quickly
- Social media users gave their input as to why this method of putting a baby to sleep could be effective
A TikTok mom posted a video of her putting her baby to sleep in a minute by massaging the inside of her bundle of joy's ears.
This unheard-of technique had a lot of tongues wagging on social media, with users giving their two cents as to why it's effective.
The cute baby wearing a bonnet can be seen fussing and turning while her mom soothes her ears, and "voila", within a minute, she falls asleep.
Could this be the end of sleepless nights for mommies? Here are some social media comments:
@dibaby03 asked:
"Really , all these years I've been rocking, walking , patting even asking what's wrong and this is all? She is beautiful."
@Tiffanylmnop2 said:
"What the heck. I wish I would have known this 18 years ago."
@ooola_wan asked:
"Does this work on toddlers because I'm tired?"
@mrswilliams4ever added:
"Imma try this on my 25 year old daughter when she comes in here bothering me."
@tsf970 commented:
"Thinking about it I wonder if it's because it sounds like when a baby is in utero! Worked on my 1 year grandson."
@thedirtyexplorer said:
"Yeah, I just tried this on myself. It sounds like what I's imagine in utero sounds like."
@eaudeshay mentioned:
"I fell asleep with my finger in my ear last night so I believe it."
Source: Briefly.co.za