A young man has been commended after he celebrated his mother in a heartwarming video

The young man celebrated his mother by revealing that she has always supported him

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for honouring his mother

A young Ghanaian man has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after he paid homage to his mother for the love and care shown to him.

This happened as he shared a clip on TikTok showing how supportive his mother has been right from his formative years.

The next part of the video shared photos of his mother and himself in their current reality, looking visibly happy and having a good time.

The adorable video, which was captioned "Always made me feel special with the little she had", raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section commended him for bringing a smile to his mother's face.

user8561754429434 commented:

yet some woman will come into his life and be complaining he loves his mum more than her and be calling him mommy's boy . Love her more

Akosua vikky stated:

why is it that my mum didn't keep my child hood pictures......hmmm

@couragebruce reacted:

Beautiful God strengthen you to do more for her. she deserves happiness

burgundy name added:

birthday mu days of de week,herr God bless her .u always celebrate ur birthday May she live long .rip to.my lovely mum

Man gifts mother of 3 money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind-hearted man gifted a disadvantaged mother of three and gifted her GH¢500 to invest in her business.

In an Instagram video, the young man asked the woman a few questions before giving her the money.

According to the woman, she lives in a shabby kiosk with her husband and kids.

The woman's plight moved the man in a private car to gift her GH¢500, the same amount she used in starting her business.

