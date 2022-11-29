The former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is marking his 64th birthday today [Tuesday], November 29, 2022

As part of messages wishing him well on his special day, his wife, Lordina Mahama, has expressed love for her

The former first lady's message to his wife has gained tons of reactions from Ghanaians and loved ones

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has, in a romantic way, reiterated her love for her husband, former President John Dramani Mahama, as he marks his 64th birthday today, November 29, 2022.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lordina professed love for her significant other and described him as a perfect partner.

The couple, John and Lordina Mahama pose for the camera Image Credit: @mrsmahama

Lordina Celebrates Mahama's 64th Birthday With Lovely Message

She accompanied the sweet message with a photo of the former president and some lovely ones of them both.

"You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father. Our Good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner. I love you now, more than ever before. Happy Birthday, John," she said.

Mahama And Lordina Married With Five Kids

The couple has been married since 1992, with five children named Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida.

Lordina's Facebook birthday post has gained the reactions of Ghanaians and loved ones.

Alhaji Halidu Haruna

We believe in God and trust that God will continue to bless him with good health and long life.A leader servant, you shall be back to serve us again.Happy birthday JM.

Dela Goldheart

Happy Birthday to His Excellency. He is blessed and you, mom, is one of his greatest gifts in life. You have been an awesome partner!!! ❤️

Reennee Accu Aphedo

Wow.. Happy Birthday our King. Cheers to your new age

Awudu Salami

Happy birthday your Excellency. Victory is coming Sir

Van Fredy

Happy birthday, Mr President...

