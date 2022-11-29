Netizens were impressed when a video was shared on social media showing the magnificent property of a Ghanaian millionaire called Double D

In the video, visitors attended a housewarming event organised at the premises, and it also showed several exotic cars parked in the compound

Abeiku Santana was seen in the video taking guests on a tour of the residence and flaunting its impressive features

Ghanaian content creator, Zionfelix TV, shared a video on social media that became the talk of the town. It showed the magnificent East Legon mansion of Ghanaian millionaire Derek Danso Afriyie popularly known as Double D, a close friend of seasoned Ghanaian businessman and millionaire Osei Kwame Despite.

A sneak peek inside the beautiful mansion of Ghanaian millionaire Double D. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV and GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

In the video, several guests had attended a housewarming celebration at the plush mansion, and many high-end vehicles were parked in its vast compound.

Watch the video below.

Abeiku Santana takes visitors on a tour of Double D's East Legon mansion

A celebrated media personality, Abeiku Santana, was present to take visitors on a house tour. He showed off its areas like the living room, elevator, kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, and kids' area.

Netizens react to Double D's East Legon mansion

Several netizens were impressed by how magnificent the property looked and took to the comments to share a few words. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@trustshantella9738 said:

I normally don't watch or fancy this kind of fancy videos and hypes.....but this is more than hype. I am motivated to continue with what I am doing. Hopefully, we share our story after some years.

@floxy6106 prayed:

I just love this man; he appreciates and loves his wife. This is the power of a prayerful wife, God will continue to bless you, boss. For showing such appreciation to God, your blessings will know no bounds. I tap into this blessing for my children. Amen

@kalusha609 remarked:

Until our time comes, we will keep clapping for others and be genuinely happy for them cuz whatever u wish for others, same you will receive.....May God bless him more, and may God bless us all too

Source: YEN.com.gh