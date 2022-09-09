A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase how she visited EFCC's office for her boyfriend

According to her, operatives of the anti-corruption commission had raided an estate where her man lived and taken him away

The lady's action has elicited mixed reactions from netizens as many praised her for being a supportive partner

After her boyfriend was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a Nigerian of her own volition decided to pay them a visit.

In a TikTok video, she said EFCC arrested her boyfriend and his friend after a raid on an estate they resided in.

She went to see her man in custody. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nicolenarth

Her video was captioned:

"Been there and watch them take him away without me doing anything was the worst pain of my life."

Detailing her journey to the EFCC Ikoyi office, she showed packaged food she took to see her man and his friend.

At the office, she recorded some other persons who were also at the reception with her.

In the comment section of her post, she revealed that he was later released.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

princessnature82 said:

"Omo na so them arrest my guy too oo, he slept in the cell for the first time but not eFCC tho.. I cried through out ehh.but he got released the next."

anonymousPappy said:

"Woooooo just pray oo babe cause those people are evil oo at times despite your money they’ll still want to punish you oo i faced mine last year."

Debby Precious said:

"How come they let you into the reception with your phone, the one here in Enugu did not let me pass with my phone, bag and what I brought for them."

comfie28102 said:

"Mehn I could remember when Dy came to carry my ex in school I cried just few days to his birthday and exams. He missed all exams ,still got expelled."

mides_cakes4 said:

"My guy has been going there to sign over a year plus now."

