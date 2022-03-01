A sad Ghanaian lady has got many talking after a video of herself surfaced on social media

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the emotional lady identified as Hamdia was being consoled by a lady to no avail

Netizens who saw the video had some words of encouragement for the young woman

A video has surfaced on social media which has been gathering massive reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Calvinisworldwide saw a young woman identified as Hamdia looking very emotional and crying at a point after her boyfriend broke up with her.

Hamdi in her emotional state

The young woman who was capturing the video tried consoling the broken-hearted young woman to no avail.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,000 likes.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

obedadams_ commented:

Ridee the thing bi draw 24 men down -24 women down we need a tie breaker

trapoberry replied:

When the person recording said Sualelai tanu kafra

markstunna1 wrote:

It wasn't necessary to make fun of her. Help her

From purps_p:

It’s not funny ‍♀️,how people take videos of others in their bad times!!! For what????

kwesi_age commented:

Bad guy he broke my sister ein heart

ma_n.u.e.l__ said:

You know the work sulemani dey do give am

Watch the full video linked here.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful young lady was captured crying as though her life was about to end after her boyfriend allegedly dumped her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young girl, who was visibly suffering from broken heart was crying bitterly and would not be comforted by her female friend.

The lady was on a phone, tearfully making attempts to win the heart of her man back but all her efforts yielded no positive results.

The less than two-minute video has the lady literally begging her boyfriend not to dump her while professing her unmatched love for him. Her friend, on the other hand, tried to comfort her and urged her to keep the little dignity left by letting the man go.

