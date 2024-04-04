A Ghanaian father carried his son on his back during his graduation ceremony in a display of pride for his achievement

Many who were present at the scene were left in awe as they admired the father's gesture

Netizens who thronged the comment session also commended him on how he celebrated his son

A Ghanaian father could not conceal his joy at his son's graduation as he proudly celebrated his hard-earned achievement.

In a display of his pride, he carried the young man on his back at his graduation ceremony.

His gesture left many who were present at the scene in awe as some beamed with smiles, while others cheered both father and son on.

Netizens admire father's display of pride for son

Netizens who thronged the comment could not hide their admiration for the proud father. They praised him for acknowledging his son's achievement.

Others also congratulated the young man for honouring his family, especially his dad.

@Laura wrote:

"This video proves there are still good men who are going to be loving and responsible fathers."

@Affiliate_Marketer wrote:

"My dad would have done more than that on my graduation but he died some months before that."

Some netizens also seized the moment to share unpleasant memories of their fathers who refused to play a role in their education.

@Hasiyahalid wrote:

"My dad doesn’t know I’m even in the university all because he doesn’t value girl’s education."

@Evan Manuel wrote:

"You have a loving father. My father no know my school. He never see the road leading to my school. God bless my mum my backbone and my strength."

@Maame Sarfoa wrote:

"If my father was bold enough to have accepted me, this could've been us. I wish u well wherever u are."

