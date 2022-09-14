A physically challenged Ghanaian man, who lived in a deprived condition, has been relocated to a rented house

Paul Oppong also received a new mattress, a new wheelchair, and other goodies as seen in photos online

While some praised the benefactors who helped to raise funds, others were moved by Oppong's improved living condition

Paul Oppong, a physically challenged Ghanaian man, who has crawled all his life, can now heap a sigh of relief as he gets relocated to a rented house.

The 23-year-old lived with his mother in a shabby condition at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana, where he relied on the benevolence of others to survive.

The rented house came with a mattress and pillow. He also received a new wheelchair to aid his mobility and a standing fan bought with funds raised by Twin Diaries.

Netizens react to photos as physically challenged man is moved to rented house. Credit: Twins Diaries

Source: Facebook

Giving life to a hopeless situation

''We presented the remaining amount of money to Paul and his mother to start the small-scale business of their choice. We all made this come true. Glory be to God,'' Twins Diaries shared.

Netizens have reacted with emotions after images of Oppong and the managers of Twin Diaries emerged online.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

How social media reacted

I_am_yaa_durowaa said:

Awww you guys. God bless you so much

Joycekorko reacted:

You guys are doing well for people, God bless you.

Susan Pilling said:

God bless you both for all you do. Amen.

Momsiri Benson commented:

God bless you for the good work.

Precious Hall Baidoo said:

May God richly bless you. And I pray that may God grant me twins with the fear of God and a good heart who will cause a great impact on this generation n the generation to come.

Mame Esi Adadzewa Ofori said:

God bless you guys and also everyone who contributed to this great help.

Ejima Huzzled reacted:

You guys are indeed amazing. Our role model.

Amoaning Benjamin said:

Waw, like I am short of words. Indeed you guys are amazing. Keep on changing life's of many people, and your blessings will be countless. God richly bless you paaaa.

Degra Omambia shared:

Wow, may God bless all those who came through and helped paul and Twins Diaries. May you continue changing people's lives. God bless you.

Nana Yaa Pinamang said:

''God bless you guys. You did a good job congrats.

Efya Priscy commented:

You guys are gifts from God. God richly bless you for making impart in human life.

Efua Nyarkowaa said:

''You both are too much may the almighty God bless you abundantly.''

Faith Abekah reacted:

May God richly bless you, guy. May God continue your secret prayer.

Quist Yayra said:

God bless you guys for the wonderful work you do.

Ghanaian Granny of Twins with Dead Mom Gets Fully-Stocked Provision Shop

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that after appealing for help to cater to a set of twins whose mother died after giving birth, a grandmother has been provided with a fully-stocked provision shop and over GH¢30,000.

The birth mother of the twins died two weeks after delivering the adorable babies in the Central Region of Ghana.

The heart-wrenching story of the kids and their struggling grandmother, Madam Hawa, got the attention of Etwereso Hemaa Official, a philanthropist, born Freda Oppong.

Source: YEN.com.gh