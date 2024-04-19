A Ghanaian man has triggered a conversation online after he revealed that he had been duped by his Facebook lover

Giving his account on a radio show, he noted that the woman offered to send him some items including Apple phones, laptops, and watches

He noted that the items never got to him despite spending so much on purported delivery to secure them

A Ghanaian man has fallen victim to some scammers on Facebook.

Narrating his ordeal in a video making rounds online, he disclosed that he was seeking to engage in an amorous relationship with the lady after she sent a Facebook friend request and he accepted it.

Ghanaian man recounts how he was scammed on FB Photo credit: Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

During one of their conversations, she promised to send him some items including 13 Apple iPhones, 4 Apple laptops, and 3 watches.

Later, he received a phone call from an unknown number asking if he was the intended recipient.

Upon confirming his identity, the caller informed him that he needed to pay GH¢700 for the package, which he did.

A few minutes later, the caller asked him to pay another GH¢1,500 for customs and he paid that as well.

They subsequently demanded money, which he paid but never received the package.

He later tried to reach out to the lady to complain about the process but to no avail.

According to him, the lady has seized communication with him and has made her Facebook account private.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the video could not hold back their laughter.

Some prompted the man that he had been scammed since purported photos of the lady she sent to him were that of US model, Angie Verona.

@pascaldoku wrote:

"Master is not broni biaa oo. are you not in this world ah this man paa."

@Allo_Freestyle wrote:

"What will Angie Verona use your Cedis for?"

@Burniton Rich wrote:

"Ahhh this lady real name be Angie Verona."

@delessgrey wrote:

"How can you send money to broni whiles you're in Ghana?"

Source: YEN.com.gh