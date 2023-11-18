Underground rapper 2pm is reported to have died in a horrific motor accident in Wassa Akropong in Ghana's Western Region

The young Ghanaian artiste is said to have passed away in the accident on Friday, November 17, 2023

His sudden death has left many loved ones and social media users heartbroken since it became public

Young Ghanaian underground rapper 2pm, known in private life as Francis Peprah, has reportedly passed away.

The artiste, known for his single, Bibini yɛ Nipa, is said to have died in a motor accident Friday, November 17, 2023, at about 9:30 pm in Wassa Akropong in Ghana's Western Region.

His remains have been deposited at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.

Since his demise became public, images of 2pm, also known as the Bars Master, have been making the rounds on social media.

See one of his photos below:

Netizens mourn 2pm

Many popular Facebook group Inna Real Life members have been posting messages to mourn his abrupt passing.

Dasia Harris indicated:

Hmmm, RIP dear, I'm so sorry.

Critical thinker asked:

Aahh, what happened to him?

Paa Qwesi Harrison said:

Eeeeiiiii Eeeeiiiii Eeeeiiiii. Wiase y3 duru oooo. Life is an illusion, ampa.

Rudolf Boateng commented:

As3m oo.

El Paschal indicated:

Rest in peace, brother.

Obedehyie Yaw said:

May his soul rest in peace.

Mary Tettey posted:

Hmmmmmm, rip in peace, dear.

Darkoo YG indicated:

I don't know him, but may his soul Rest In Peace. Please, let's be careful with this okada because it's been taking young souls lately.

Elsa Yäâ Gïfty reacted:

Oh, my bars, Lord. Rest well bro.

Grace Afia Sarpomah indicated:

Hmmmm. May his soul rest in peace.

Adiepena Mimi Love

Critical thinker motto accident oo.

