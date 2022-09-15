The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has given out his daughter's hand in marriage

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has given out his daughter's hand in marriage at a colourful ceremony held over the weekend.

In a clear departure from the norm, the top politician accepted only a bible and ring from his son-in-law.

L-R: NPP MP Joe Ghartey and daughter, Ewurama Ghartey Image Credit: @thejoeghartey

Source: Facebook

As part of the Ghanaian custom during such traditional events, the groom's family is presented with a list of items and monetary demands they must comply with before successfully marrying any lady.

The bride price, which usually differs from tribe to tribe, is believed to be a deterrent against divorce for potential couples.

But that tradition was broken by the aspiring flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Pictures from the glamorous ceremony held over the weekend saw the proud father-in-law hand over his daughter, Ewurama Ghartey's hand without demanding the bride price.

This singular act awed the guests who turned up for the event.

Explaining why he took that route, the former Railways Minister said that gesture was handed over to him when he asked for his wife's hand in marriage.

He said at the time of his marriage some decades ago, his father-in-law requested that he presents only a Bible and ring, which he said is the symbol of every marriage hence his decision to tow that path.

He also admonished the young couple not to relegate that tradition to the background and comply with it during the marriage ceremonies of their yet-to-be-born daughters.

As a parting gift to the newlyweds, the MP took to his Facebook page, prayed for God's blessings upon the marriage, and asked that they become best friends and share in each other's joys and pains.

"Be true to each other always; share your joys and your burdens; love much and laugh much; be each other's best friend. Always speak well of one another, even in private. And when things don't go well, forgive as often as is required."

The proud father and his wife dressed in Ghanaian kente, and the newlyweds and other guests exhibited the rich and diverse fante culture at the glamorous traditional wedding ceremony, which took place over the weekend at a private venue.

The event was graced by the presence of the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII.

