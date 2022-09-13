Church members have been captured in a video flexing all their energy on the act of flogging satan

The video that was recorded at a crusade saw members from different age groups religiously engaging in the act

Although the Bible says to resist the devil and he will flee, some Christians have condemned the act

An interesting video has stirred controversy on social media as it shows an entire church using logs, sticks and even a shovel to beat their enemy, which is supposedly 'Satan'.

Different age groups of people including a young baby were seen religiously exuding all their energy in the activity that many people including Christians have condemned.

Although the Bible says in James 4:7, ”Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you," many on social media did not think this was the right way to apply that scripture.

Photo credit: @Bigeye.ug/Facebook Hill Street Studios via Getty Images

Source: UGC

What netizens are saying

Below were some interesting thoughts that were shared in the comment section of the video posted on Bigeye.ug's Facebook handle.

Victoria Cole indicated:

Fake, can you see Satan, the devil live inside the human body, and you are beating the ground, you should have call upon the name of JESUS and believe in his name as your Lord and saviour, then you will see changes.

Chedla Mufandaedza mentioned:

When we follow men, thinking its God, our views and actions take after those of the leaders, evn their stupidity will b glorified as divine, # Religion has nothing to do with God .

Alyx Naiks commented:

This is the reason why I still follow my catholic religion, imagine that kind of madness put into the minds of innocent people.look at the energy they are wasting but all this, is as a result of poverty and lack of what to do

See the video below:

Pastor Takes Church Member's ¢40k and Burns her House in Addition

In another story, the Asankragua Division of the Ghana Police Service in the Western Region was on the heels of the Head pastor of the Mega Word Chapel International in Enchi, Pastor Kenneth Mensah.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the pastor allegedly set ablaze the house of one of his congregants after taking an amount of ¢40,000 from the victim.

Narrating the incident, Joana Asare, the victim's daughter, said the cleric had become a friend to the family due to his frequent visits to their home to prepare her for the trip spiritually.

Source: YEN.com.gh