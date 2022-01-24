Not only mothers have a special bond with their daughters, some fathers also do and it is mostly highlighted at the their daughters' wedding

Though you will likely have portraits with members of your family, father and the bride shots during weddings mostly stay iconic and most memorable

Pictures of fathers walking their daughters down the aisle or taking the dance floor with their daughters can make you reach out for tissues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nothing supersedes the mixed emotions of joy and sadness fathers get seeing their daughters tie the knot or get married. It is heralded as a very special moment for most Ghanaian Dads.

Fathers of the bride play a special role in most couples’ big days, be it giving marital advice or speeches, walking them down the aisle, or taking over the dancefloor with the brides.

Many Ghanaian wedding photographers have been blessing our sights lately with some of these beautiful and memorable father-daughter moments at weddings.

Father and bride moments. source: Instagram/@focusnblur

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 beautiful father and bride moments that will leave you emotional.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Our bride couldn't hold her tears as her father walked her down the aisle. You can't trade such moments for anything.

2. Some dads let their excitement out to the maximum during times like these. The joy heals.

3. The only walk that matters is the father-bride walk on the aisle. Its priceless!

4. The walk with daddy on the aisle helps to take away some of the anxiety the big day comes with.

5. There is always that daddy who will like to play the 'hard guy' no matter how emotional the moment is.

6. It hits different when you have to walk the aisle with your spiritual father.

7. That heart melting moment when papa hands you over to your significant half.

8. When the MC calls for a father-bride dance moment on the dance floor, the elation alone.

9. FYI: Always get tissues next to you in times like this because these tears don't give a heads-up when they are coming.

10. Nothings beats the father-bride moments on your big day.

Tracey Boakye Turns Kempinski Staff into 'Jama Boys' for B'day Dinner; Video Drops

Popular Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, mostly referred to as the 'East Legon Landlady' has proven to fans again how rich she is with a plush birthday dinner she threw over the weekend.

The outspoken actress had her post-birthday dinner yesterday, January 23, 2022 at a five-star hotel, Kempinski in Accra with a lot of celebrities and industry colleagues gracing the occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh