Adom FM journalist Shine Acquah and his long-time lover Saturday exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding

The couple's wedding proceeded without any major glitches besides the uncomfortable sight of the bride struggling with her veil while walking down the aisle

A video of the bride and her plus-size bridesmaids making a joyful entrance to the ceremony has gained reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adom FM journalist, Shine Acquah, and his long-time lover tied the knot Saturday in a beautiful white wedding that proceeded without any major glitches.

Aside from the uncomfortable sight of the bride struggling with her veil while making an entrance to the aisle, the couple's wedding was God's match.

Acquah and his fiancée exchanged vows in the presence of family, loved ones, and a few friends.

Photos from Shine Acquah's wedding. Credit: adomtv/afiaamankwaahtamakloe.

Source: Instagram

The couple's look

The bride glowed in a graceful white gown and coordinating veil. She held a bridal bouquet as she battled her veil down the aisle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

For the groom, he sported a white tux with a matching bow tie over black trousers to complement the bride's elegant white appearance.

But who stole the limelight?

While the pair looked adorable for the occasion, the people who stole the shine at Shine and his lover's wedding were the beautifully dressed plus-size bridesmaids.

A video of the ladies joyfully dancing ahead of the bride to the ceremony has gained reactions.

Bridesmaids dance as they make an entrance with the bride:

See other videos below:

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh