The former students of Achimota School tied the knot in a beautiful customary marriage in February 2022

Daniella and her better half wore gorgeous traditional ensembles for the occasion, with family and friends in attendance

Social media users can't have enough of the couple's videos making the rounds online

A couple who began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both former students of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

Her better half complemented her looks with his regal traditional wear and a piece of Kente cloth to match.

Several videos shared on social media highlight adorable moments from the traditional wedding of the couple.

Where it all started

In a separate Instagram video, seen by YEN.com.gh, the couple's love journey has been highlighted in slides.

From the clip, Daniella and her now-husband started their relationship in senior high school and perhaps graduated from the same university.

Sweet social media comments

Their videos have warmed hearts on social media. YEN.com.gh shared a few below:

Takyiwaa2 commented:

''May nothing put u apart in Jesus Mighty Name .''

Iambossmcofficial said:

''True love still exist my dear ladies, let nobody deceive you with the ‘‘ all men are the same or all women are the same ‘’ it is NOT TRUE, the wrong guy may be a good guy to somebody same as the wrong lady may be perfect to the next guy‍♂️ Sometimes it’s even the fault of wrong timing.''

Nana_ntiri added:

''It wasn’t easy. But it was worth it. There were some little squabbles, there were sometimes they didn’t talk to each other. But love always brought them back together again and again … this kinda love will last and last like a mother's love.''

Adjeiportia2 said:

''Same story as mine...now married with a son.''

