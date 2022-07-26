African-Americans Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have celebrated their 83rd wedding anniversary

Arkansas longest married couple tied the knot on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon and have since spent their lives together

The love between Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and his lovely wife Arwilda Whiteside, 96, is still strong though the pair married over eight decades ago

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

Photo of Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside. Credit: @uamshealth

Source: Twitter

The couple has lived many historical moments, including World War II, and through other turbulent times, their love grew stronger.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''We've been together all this long and I still love my wife. She still loves me and we still get along just good,'' said Cleovis.

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside were celebrated by Family Council in Little Rock, the second year that Arkansas' longest-married couple has been recognised by the conservative group.

Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

Couple Marries in Simple Matching Attires

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple exchanged vows in a simple wedding ceremony at the Kasoa Downtown District branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Central Region of Ghana.

The interracial couple was adorned in simple African attires for their wedding that saw fewer people in attendance.

In a post shared by Seth Wettey, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, he said the bride showed up in church for the wedding without makeup.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh