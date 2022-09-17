A US-based Ghanaian preacher has delighted widows at a recent event in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

A US-based Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, has touched the lives of widows at a recent event in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The Founder and Leader of Divine Word International Ministries held a feast for the widows and widowers at the GNAT Hall, where he delighted them with food and drinks.

The event attendees were treated to a buffet served by the many prominent personalities who graced the occasion.

Per Ghanaweb, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong was among the dignitaries who dined with the widows and widowers.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Oman Channel, the people who attended the event are seen having a good time. The heartwarming footage gained reactions after it emerged on the internet.

