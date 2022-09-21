Adiepena, daughter of Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has recently got many talking after revealing the type of phone she wants

The cute young girl mentioned that the only phone she would like to own was an iPhone 14 Pro Max

She also listed Tecno, 'yam phones' and Samsung phones as the brand she is very much not interested in using

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The beautiful and brilliant daughter of celebrated Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Adiepena, has recently sparked reactions among netizens after a video of her surfaced online.

Adiepena in a purple dress, talking with her mother and posing for the camera Photo credit: @penalistic_pena

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @queenafiaschwarzenegger had Adiepena stating that the kind of phone she would like to use is an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Her response came after her mother told her she would be leaving a Tecno phone for her usage, to which she responded with a big 'no'.

The cute little girl stated that the phones she is not interested in are Tecno, 'yam phones' and Samsung.

The video got over 6,300 likes with over 90 comments from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@tasha_pearlz commented:

Eii Pena …#iPhone 14 pro max or nothing else

@_jhuneahammond replied:

Baby girl,when mummy gives you the phone come and give it to me ok

@vera_charity_foundation said:

look how this girl has been brought up. So beautiful, brilliant and respectful. God bless you paaa for your good heart. Don’t mind the public and those who won’t do but always criticizing others. Good night

From @nhyirabanyamekye:

Eeeeeeeeiiiiii Pena! M3 daaa asi ooo wai. Am using sumsung wai, sister Pena!

@ismaelbyabah commented:

Thank you for taking care of this beautiful daughter ❤️❤️❤️

Watch the full video linked below;

Afia Schwarzenegger Takes Her Daughter Adiepena On A Motor Ride On The Beach; Video Pleases Fans

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger is a controversial figure and is seen by many people as a tough woman, but the actress has a soft spot when it comes to her kids.

A video she shared on her Instagram page showed just that. In the video, the actress had a good time with her adopted daughter Adiepena. Both of them had expressions of joy and excitement all over their faces, showing their strong bond.

Afia visited a beautiful beach with Adiepena, where they went on a bike ride. Afia rode the quad bike whiles Adiepena sat behind her and firmly tied her hand around Afia's mid-rib to avoid falling down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh