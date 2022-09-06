Afia Schwarzenneger has shared a beautiful video of herself bonding with her adopted daughter, Adiepena, and it has pleased many peeps

The actress took her little Adiepena to one of Ghana's beautiful beaches and rode a quad bike with her

The video was posted on Afia's Instagram page, and it excited her followers, who trooped to the comment section in their numbers to admire the family

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger is a controversial figure and is seen by many people as a tough woman, but the actress has a soft spot when it comes to her kids. A video she shared on her Instagram page showed just that.

In the video, the actress had a good time with her adopted daughter Adiepena. Both of them had expressions of joy and excitement all over their faces, showing their strong bond.

Afia visited a beautiful beach with Adiepena, where they went on a bike ride. Afia rode the quad bike whiles Adiepena sat behind her and firmly tied her hand around Afia's mid-rib to avoid falling down.

The actress had a broad smile on her face as she made memories with her only female child. It has been a while since folks saw Adiepena with Afia, so the new video greatly pleased them as they expressed admiration for Afia and her little princess.

Fans Praise Afia Schwarzenegger and Adiepena

arthurmavis114 said:

No can break the love in the family

perpetualflexaido also wrote:

Loving every single thing about u regardless de critics makes me gets a whole lots of questions as in how and why I like ur personality ❤️

nellyluvcm also complimented Afia:

Continue to soar Queen, you have a beautiful heart

kelvin_nnaemeka commented:

I love you so much baby queen Afia

