In a hilarious video going viral, a young Ghanaian lady says she will stop paying to use a public toilet

According to her, she has come to the decision after the price moved from 50p to GH₵1.50p

The 'alternative' she has stated to use made many netizens pour out reactions in the comment section

A hilarious video is heaping massive reactions as it shows a rib-cracking moment that a young lady in Ghana was interviewed about the hike in public toilet fee to GH₵1.50p in her area.

During the interview with UTV, the young lady revealed that she had decided never to visit the public toilet any longer since it has become expensive.

According to her, she will now resort to the use of black polythene bags and hopes that the government will intensify its efforts in emptying rubbish dumps around the townships.

Photo of lady speaking about toilet vs photos of polythene bags

"We will all get polythene bags and do it inside. The rubbish we pack in bins are not being taken away by the authorities, so we will simply add them up. When the president starts smelling them in town, something will be done about it," the young lady said.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

iam_sirgabby mentioned:

Same person saying it’s because they haven’t been satisfied from eating to spend that much in places of convenience is saying she eats well so she uses the place 5 times a day. In one breath she contradicts herself brutally

jungleville2 indicated:

Every household should have toilet facility . Chale , I find it difficult to eat from certain ppl. Hmmmm

losoranking stated:

This is why free education is very very very important ‍♂️

Watch the video below

