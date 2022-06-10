A Ghanaian man based in France has complained bitterly about the cost of living in France after the price of the food he usually buys was increased

The man made the complaint in a video that was shared on social media. He said there is suffering everywhere, not just in Ghana

The video was shared by @jjamarboye_GH on Twitter. He used the video as a reference and asked Ghanaians to be patient with the government

A Ghanaian man currently living in France has complained bitterly in a video about the hardships he is facing.

The man wasn't pleased with the pack of food he bought as the price had increased from 5euros to 7.5euros. He lamented that the increase in the cost of the food wasn't favourable as his salary had not been increased.

He went on to say that there is hardship everywhere in the world and that it is not only Ghanaians that are suffering.

Rise Of Inflation In France

As of May 2022, there has been a reported rise in inflation in France. The country's inflation rate has risen to 4.83%, hence the government is making efforts to manage the situation through the purchasing power bill. This will address the general cost of living and ease the financial burden on the general public.

Social Media Reacts

jjamarboye_GH, who shared the video captioned it with the statement:

Ghana isn't the only country having difficult times. Let's be patient & Trust the NPP Government to continue fixing things for us.

People didn't take his statement well as they reacted with some harsh words toward him.

KwasiSwatson wasn't pleased with the comments of the author and said:

Oohh before other countries weren't facing difficult times ??? Fixing things?? Aside their pockets what else ??

thegeorgeperry also said:

How what dey happen for there dey concern. You guys are just shallow minded. We always feel the diaspora should be the standard. Deluded!

