A couple's reunion after months of being apart has left netizens torn between excitement for them and confusion

This is as the husband revealed that he was surprised to discover that his wife is 7 months pregnant

Social media users tried to wrap their heads around what he meant as the couple obviously hugged at the airport upon reuniting

A man caused a commotion on social media after sharing the surprising thing he found out about his wife.

The Ghanaian man who had been away for months said he was surprised to find out that his wife is seven months pregnant.

The man was surprised. Photo Credit: TikTok/@theodoomfamily

Source: UGC

A vial video shared on TikTok captured the lovely moment the couple reunited at an airport.

The woman with a protruding stomach and in the company of a little girl immediately jumped on her husband sighting him from a distance. The man also had a child with him.

The couple was so excited to finally see each other and didn't mind the scene they created at the airport.

Netizens wondered how he was in the know about his wife's pregnancy. The man however promised to shed more light on this in a later update.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ksm said:

"So many questions.. where has he been? whose the other child he was with? did he know about the pregnancy?"

syldqueen said:

"Dis story no clear abeg...u get Belle ur hubby no know...who come know say u get Belle....how we go take explain give umunna....congratulations."

Jennifer Adoctor ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"No one here is talking about the little girl saying we got a mess lol."

Elladivas models said:

"Am so happy to see marriage dx happy makes me cry .how I wish he was never an abusive man .but God knows d best."

user9523447014101 said:

"Please explain further.. am happy but, how come he didn't know you were pregnant."

user3411378237071 said:

"Irs the first Time i seen You Guys,and i had to go into Your pass Videos..Love the Love You Both have for each Other..Dont Break."

