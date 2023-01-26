A social media user named Eric Douglin (@EDouglin) has celebrated the 13th anniversary of receiving a donated kidney from his wife

In a Twitter post, Douglin described his wife as brave for stepping forward to help save his life when it mattered the most

He shared lovely photos with the emotional account, which gathered tons of reactions from netizens

A grateful man with the Twitter name Eric Douglin (@EDouglin) has celebrated the 13th anniversary of receiving a donated kidney from his brave wife.

Douglin was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2004 and needed a kidney transplant. His wife, Mandi, stepped in without hesitation.

When Eric Douglin received the donated kidney

He underwent a successful operation in January 2010, and this year, he commemorated the 13th anniversary of receiving the life-saving kidney.

Eric Douglin the man who received a donated kidney from his wife. Photo credit: @EDouglin.

Source: Twitter

Eric Douglin thanks his wife

In a Twitter post to mark the 13th anniversary of receiving a donated kidney from his better half, he expressed gratitude

''So grateful 2day (15th Jan 2023), to celebrate the 13th anniversary of receiving a donated kidney from my brave wife @Mandi_douglin

''Here we are, 13 yrs, 5 grandchildren (7 in total), 2 children's weddings, & lots of experiences later,'' he said.

Following his transplant, Douglin uses his story to raise awareness of organ donation as a way of giving something back. He and his wife also became advocates for Kidney Research UK, speaking at events, promoting the need for organ donors, funding, and awareness of life post-transplant, Kidneyresearchuk reported.

Scores of netizens reacted, but only a few commented after he shared the post with touching images.

See the photos below:

How peeps reacted to Eric Douglin's photos

@DavidAPerchinsk commented:

You are a warrior.

@EDouglin posted:

Thank you.

