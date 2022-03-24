Ghanaian Gideon Jackson and his Jamaican lover have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding

The Canada-based man and his newlywed bride jetted off to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for their honeymoon

Jackson has splashed adorable images from their quintessential wedding on social media, which have garnered massive reactions

Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Show of appreciation

''I thank everyone who attended my wedding to make it a memorable one. I say God bless you all,'' he said.

Couple's blissful honeymoon

The newlyweds jetted off to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for their honeymoon.

''Honeymoon mode activated. Join me now in Dubai. Let the love flow,'' he revealed, and jokingly teased ''if you don’t have money please don’t talk nonsense lol hahaha observers are 100 percent worried.''

Jackson's stunning wedding images have delighted social media users, sparking reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Benedicta Lovelace Armah said:

''Congratulations all the very best.''

Gideon Jackson replied:

''Parent of multiple kids.''

Do Ris commented:

''Beautiful. Congratulations.''

Stella Debrah commented:

''This is beautiful. Congrats, guys. Happy married life.''

Ohemaa Efya Elizababe noted:

''Massa your money was ready that’s why you married so please allow them to gather money oh yoo.''

Erica Nana Akua Asare said:

''Congrats, bro. You've got a beautiful wife. May God bless ur union.''

Innocencia Dogbey added:

''Congrats, I wish you all the best in your new life.''

