An overzealous bride tripped and fell to the ground while dancing to a vibey song at her Islamic wedding, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Awure'.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the gorgeously dressed bride is seen enthusiastically performing a Ghanaian song amid cheers from the guests.

The young lady sported a colourful traditional ensemble that featured heels for the occasion.

Reactions as dancing bride in heels stumbles and falls at her wedding. Photo credit: Prissy Ekua Adiepena Hemans.

Source: Facebook

Woman sprays cash before bride falls

While dancing, another woman appeared on the scene to spray cash on her. At this point, the excited bride was motivated to bust some more dance moves.

During her heightened dance, the bride stumbled and fell to the ground, causing a frenzy at the ceremony.

After the clip emerged online, netizens could not contain their laughter as one person said it ''made his day''. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below:

Peeps found the footage funny

Oga Citizen reacted:

Chai. This is seriously serious oooooi.

Asaka John Nyaaba said:

This morning's tea make I forgot that Nana Addo has messed us up. Thank you Ekua.

Frank Addo posted:

You made my night.

Source: YEN.com.gh