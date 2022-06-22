The lady was descending stairs in the company of another lady when she stumbled and slammed on a cemented floor

In a video, despite her accompanying partner's effort to prevent her from falling, the lady lost balance

The footage of the moment she lost her footing and fell has gained reactions from social media users

A lady in long heels stumbled and slammed on a cemented floor while descending stairs with another lady despite her accompanying partner's effort to prevent her from falling.

The neatly dressed lady was captured sporting a dress that showed her thighs and legs as she rocked the gold-designed heels with massive pumps.

She also sported long dark braids in the clip that shows her descending the stairs.

It is not clear if the two were talking, causing the lady to lose focus before she tripped and fell.

The widely circulated footage, seen by YEN.com.gh, has gathered the reactions of members of the cyber community.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Few netizens react to video

Sydney_zac33 said:

''Ohh my love.''

Goeofall asked:

''The friend really tried for laughing in her stomach?.''

Young Lady's Weird Makeup in Video Causes Stir Online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady looked quite stunning in her traditional ensemble for an occasion, but her makeup has elicited reactions from netizens on social media.

In the clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on Atinkanews, she is seen sitting on a bed in a room while a makeup artist applied beauty enhancing products to her face.

The video shows her sporting a white casual outfit before changing into her beautiful traditional outfit. The lady decorated her hair-do with a brooch and added gold jewelry to further enhance her look.

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

