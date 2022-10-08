A little girl recently informed her mother about her displeasure towards twin brothers who always fight each other

In a video making the rounds online, the funny girl advised her mother to throw them inside the garbage bin

The sad girl went ahead to reveal that the brothers always ruin her stuff and she can't think of another way to curtail their actions

A mother has shared a video of her daughter suggesting how to handle her twin brothers who always fight.

In a hilarious video, the little girl said she has had enough of their troubles because they always ruin her property.

Little girl says she will do better without brothers Photo Credit: @lifewiththetwins / TikTok

Source: UGC

When asked how to curtail the matter, the funny girl advised her mother to throw them into the garbage bin as she claimed she would be happier and better off without them.

"I don't feel fine when they ruin my stuff. Throw them in the garbage bin. I'm just going to be happy without them", the little girl suggested.

Reactions as little girl advises mum to throw twin brothers away

@debbygold019 said:

"Did I just hear “throw them in the garbage bin?"

@gloriasifa2 stated:

"I can honestly feel her pain. I love the way she was calm and honest about her feelings."

@hapivickie commented:

"Did she just say that? oh my this angel has suffered, u will love them when are older."

@klaasicbella stated:

"Love all your kids, especially the girls, with their accent, omo na abroad I wan born oo."

@mayojibah added:

"Bia Ada, if I look for my ejima that your trouser no go contain us. oh dear! Ndo nne."

@real_mugisha_fabrice added:

"She'll will be a wise lady but for my mini boys abeg have patience."

@bedeolivet reacted:

"I dont want peace. Throw them in the garbage bin."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng