A man who has not been home since 2018 got emotional as he reunites with his physically challenged son

The man carried his grown-up son as he arrived home and kissed him severally in a heartwarming video

Many social media users marvelled over the father-son bond as they celebrated the family reunion

A video showing the moment a dad reunited with his son upon his release from prison has elicited mixed reactions.

A description on the 2021 video shared on TikTok explained that the man had not been home in the past three years and was recently released.

As he entered his home, his physically challenged son lying on the floor in the living room, got up in surprise.

The excited man got closer and hugged the lad warmly. He went on to carry him and kissed the boy severally on his lips.

The man looked at the boy with such admiration that got netizens gushing.

Social media reactions

shez_52 said:

"The boy is so happy. thanks for your release it was beyond your control and he missed you so much."

Sandraflames said:

"WOW wow very longtime happy to see daddy happiness the forever love endless Love."

hlangalezwe2 said:

"So emotional Bro, u really missed each other. May God bless u n keep u together 4 a very long time."

Jamdish88 said:

"The excitement on his little face when you walked in brought happy tears, love too you and you’re family."

Lucy also said:

"Anyone else watch it on repeat ❤️life really is something else this bond is beautiful and the song."

Ghanaian Man Jailed Wrongfully Released after 33 Years in Prison

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported after 33 years in jail, a Ghanaian man named Tetteh has been released after a killer falsely named him and one other person as his accomplices in a murder case.

The killer, Tengey, accused Tetteh of being his accomplice while people were beating him (Tengey) to name his accomplice before he will be spared.

Tengey also mentioned Gruma, another accomplice when the beatings did not stop. Tetteh and Gruma, however, insisted that they were innocent of the crime.

