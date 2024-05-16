Videos of NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua performing his traditional role at the Manhyia Palace have popped up on social media

In the trending video, Mr Kodua was captured drumming his heart out during the Akwasidae festival at Manhyia

Netizens who saw the post were delighted as they took to the comment section to commend Mr Kodua for performing his role diligently

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua has caused a stir online after a video of him performing his royal duties surfaced.

Mr Kodua, an Ahenkwaa (one of the King's servants) at Manhyia, was captured playing drums at the Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae festival.

In another video, the NPP General Secretary was captured waving the Ghana flag while walking with his fellow Ahenkwaa.

Justin Kodua is a prominent figure in politics

Justin Kodua is a revered name in Ghana's politics. He is a renowned New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and serves as its General Secretary.

Despite his prominent role in the NPP, Mr Kodua humbled himself to play his traditional role at Manhyia by utilising his drumming skills to serve the King.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the post were delighted to see the General Secretary of the NPP perform his role diligently. They took to the comment section to commend him.

@washingtonpaak wrote:

"Lol.. I remember when he came with the team to see the King, the King told him to stand up and come and stand by him."

@Kofi Ghana wrote:

"Does this contribute to National Development. Allow us to think mtcheeeeew."

@Brah Qwadwo Poku wrote:

"Go and check how tourism has boost our economy. It's next to Agriculture."

@Brisky Yang wrote:

"People think if you’re Ahenkoaa you be small person they don’t ntia."

@Felx BOSS wrote:

"Ur duty is ur duty."

@Ahkuakorkorgh wrote:

"They don't know how privileged it is to serve at the Palace. Mesef I get I will serve naso me ne wa na."

@sallyabenaserwaa wrote:

"Aaaaw waaaaaw he serves at the ahenfie too."

Otumfuo jovially chides NPP Gen Secretary at Manhyia

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a hilarious event erupted when the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua and a delegation from GNPC paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene.

Justin Kodua did not approach the King but joined the other delegation members to sit, prompting a playful response from the Asantehene.

