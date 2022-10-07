Photos of a young man's proposal to his girlfriend have recently sparked massive reactions online

In a tweep, he admitted that his woman is the best thing that happened to him in 2021

An elated young man has recently got many social media users talking after sharing photos from the moment he proposed to his girlfriend.

Happy newly engaged couple Photo credit: @sirdiqq

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @sirdiqq had a picture of him going down on one knee and planting a kiss on the back of his woman's hand. Another one had them at a restaurant having the time of their life.

The tweet came with the caption;

I asked her to marry me and she said yes

He also tweeted boldly, admitting that his woman is the best thing that happened to him this 2021.

My babe was my major win this year, Grateful.

At the time of this publication, over 1,700 retweets,200 quote tweets and close to 13,000 likes have been racked.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@AlimaAjoke commented:

Congratulations! Since yesterday na so so engagement we Dey see for tl make una easy on us

@@nneke_beloved wrote:

Make una try calm down na...There are some of us wey never even find love, talk more of dreaming to marry...God when???Anyways Congratulations ooo

@esedey4u commented:

Wahala for we ooo, no bae, no money, no happiness no major win and year one end. I need think of my life ooo

From @@Wonu_Olah:

Congratulations . What's going on gangan? Engagements here and there. Oppression yi ti poju

