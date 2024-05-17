A petition to impeach Kissi Agyabeng as Special Prosecutor has been forwarded to the Chief Justice

The petition in question was filed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu on April 30, 2024

Amidu claims there have been procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor

President Akufo-Addo has forwarded a petition to remove Kissi Agyabeng as Special Prosecutor to the Chief Justice, according to Joy News reports.

The petition in question was filed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu on April 30, 2024.

On May 6, 2024, the president conveyed the petition to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to determine whether it had a basis.

Amidu has alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He has also claimed that there have been abuses involving judges and the administration of justice, violations of citizens’ rights through arrests, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments.

Joy News' sources indicate that may be related to an explosive press conference held by the Special Prosecutor, during which he alleged that judges had conspired against him.

Amidu believes the complaints about the Judiciary constitute abuse of judges and bring the Judiciary into disrepute.

Agyabeng has been the Special Prosecutor since August 5, 2021, after taking over from Amidu, who resigned from office in November 2020 after accusing the President of interference in his work.

Special Prosecutor office clashes with EOCO over Cecilia Dapaah corruption probe

YEN.com.gh reported that there is some friction between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organised Crime Office over the prosecution of Cecilia Dapaah.

The special prosecutor’s office believes EOCO is showcasing a lack of interest in pursuing alleged corruption from the former minister.

Samuel Darko, the director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), told Citi News that EOCO did not have the appetite to prosecute Dapaah.

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

