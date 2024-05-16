Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Wontumi TV, revealed that he had bought a new player for his Dabo Soccer Academy, who he believes will take Ghana football by storm

The actor and CEO bragged about his new player's prowess on the pitch, referring to him as "Ghana Mbappe," nicknaming him after French International Kylian Mbappe

Dabo showed a few clips of Ghana Mbappe taking on payers and beating them with his pace and dribbling ability and asked Ghanaians to watch out for him

Ghanaian actor and CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, in a recent interview with Wontumi TV, bragged about his acquisition of a young player he believes will make a big impact on Ghanaian football.

Dabo could not hide his excitement as he spoke about the new player. He fondly referred to him as the "Ghana Mbappe," drawing comparisons with French international and football star Kylian Mbappe, famous for his pace and ability on the ball.

Dabo shared a few clips of the young man in action, displaying his remarkable pace and dribbling skills. The clips showed the youngster effortlessly taking on opponents and breezing past them with his pace, which is synonymous with Kylian Mbappe's style.

Yaw Dabo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

supa said:

Let him use his name masa

Younger K.A reacted:

If football bi about speed de3 ahh then we all fi play some oo

AKWESI commented:

instead of using their own local names you've added mbappe to his name

charlesallotey reacted:

massa the guy can't even run well

Allah is faithful said:

He haven’t meet Ghana Ramos lol

Kwasitripp wrote:

The guy good pass mbappe

Kobbie Mainoo's goal

In another football-related story, Kobbie Mainoo scored his third Premier League goal for Manchester United in their fixture against Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian-born English midfielder scored the first of United's three goals on the night, with Newcastle pulling two back.

Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United, putting in stellar performances despite his young age and winning the hearts of fans.

