A pretty young lady has stirred reactions on TikTok after she relocated from USA to Ghana to be with her love

A check on her TikTok bio shows that she just got married months ago and she couldn't bear staying away from her husband

The lady named Abbey is married to a Ghanaian man and she said her heart is in Ghana which is why she relocated

A lady named Abbey is trending on TikTok after she resigned from her job and moved from the US to Ghana.

Abbey also sold her car and cleared her house before making the big move.

Abbey said relocating to Africa has always being her dream until she made the big move to Ghana. Photo credit: TikTok/@_theblessedhalls.

According to Abbey, she relocated because her heart is in Ghana and she could no longer stay away.

A check on her TikTok bio shows the phrase 'from USA to Ghana', indicating that her heart is fully made up.

Also, a few videos on her TikTok handle indicate that she recently married a handsome Ghanaian man. She travelled back to the US after then.

Therefore, she relocated to be with the love of her life in her new home, which to her, is all that matters right now.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians welcome Abbey with love

Meanwhile, many who have seen the relocation story on TikTok have welcomed Abbey and wished her luck in Ghana.

See some of the reactions below:

@maadwoaherself said:

"This is a very big decision you made."

@Kirby Mettle commented:

"I’m still out of words."

@Pretty Gifty said:

"Hmm so I want to leave Ghana to USA. Life nor balance."

@Stella Shanelly commented:

"Welcome home."

@Angelica Pemberton Nsiah said:

"Yesss. I wish I could follow you, I just want to stay in Ghana with my husband."

@jad.scloset commented:

"Trying to understand, but welcome tho."

@bridgetryland said:

"May the Lord see your effort to accomplishment till the day of Christ."

@GyapGyap commented:

"I sincerely hope you’re finding fulfilment?"

@nanakwame10k reacted:

"Ghana is the best place to live if you have money."

@user8845671350198 said:

"Girl I know the feeling I’m also planning to come back."

@Mr. loner said"

"Please give me your paper."

@Edmund Manu Duah Boateng said:

"Wrong move."

