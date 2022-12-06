A would-be couple living in Ghana have won the admiration of many people with their beautiful love story.

Speaking in an interview, Daniel aged 26 together with his 59-year-old American fiancée both living in Ghana say they will tie the knot in January next year

Social media users have praised them for finding warmth in each other’s arms and living a life filled with love

A soon-to-be husband and wife have shared their story of how they fell in love and social media users have since been left in awe.

Daniel, a 26-year-old Ghanaian, and Von, a 59-year-old American woman, both currently in Ghana started dating in the early part of 2022.

In a sit-down interview with YouTube vlogger Lily Ogini, Daniel a dog trainer by profession said he did not envisage that his everyday job would one day lead him to his true love.

Daniel and his would-be wife talking about how they first met and their plans for the future Photo credit@ Lily Ogini/YouTube

“As a dog trainer, my boss gave me a number of a woman who wanted her dog to be trained. That was how I met Von and that was how things began”.

For Von, what convinced her that Daniel was the right guy she said is his sense of maturity.

“Despite the age gap, I sometimes wonder if he is 26, he is matured, treats me with respect and makes me happy”.

Quizzed as to whether their families approve of the relationship, both of them answered yes.

Von said “I recently informed my kids that I was in a relationship and would be getting married soon. For them they are happy that their mother has found someone who makes her happy,” she said.

Daniel added that “My parents recently came to spend some days with us and they were happy for me”.

The love birds who are currently engaged would seal their union with marriage in January 2023.

Ghanaians heap praise on the would-be couple

Social media users who watched the interview praised Daniel and his fiancée for knowing what they want and going for it.

Ahmed Ausman

Two adults in love, what matters is respect between themselves.

Malembe Popov

I really respect! Ghanaians are such a beautiful people. I have Ghanaian friends, they are very understanding and tolerant. For me his wife to be is now a Ghanaian (Please give her a Ghanaian passport and teach her your local language).

William Gameli Senaya

Wow, this is a true example of age being just a number. Love is sweet when it comes from a good place. Wishing you guys marital bliss. Bless up

John Amoah

Amazing, one can observe a lot of harmony. Personally, I think I might have a problem with the age gap, but in this particular case the woman looks gorgeous and the young man is more mature than his age. Beautiful and romantic

