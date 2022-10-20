Fate has its way of putting clogs in people's wheel of growth, sometimes even right from infancy. Things may seem smooth and clear at birth, but at some point, something terrible happens to put a wedge in an important aspect of one's life. And when this happens, the damage is usually deep and irreparable.

And so it was for Amobi Okonkwo, a Nigerian man who was born physically intact. Amobi marched on with childish growth like every other healthy kid, crossing important infant milestones.

Amobi is a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, and currently works in UNIZIK, Awka. Photo credit: Amobi Okonkwo.

The coast seemed clear for Amobi to march into his teens, but his progress was arrested by polio which attacked him at the tender age of three.

When it was discovered that the young Amobi had polio, it was perhaps too late for any form of medical intervention to work.

This was how the dreaded disease crippled him and confined the handsome man to a wheelchair since the age of three.

Amobi overcomes all odds

Not the type to be deterred from marching on by his physical disability, Amobi, who is from Anambra state, was enrolled into school.

He successfully crossed all the academic stages and ticked all the boxes that mattered. He eventually graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where he studied Public Administration and Management.

To the surprise of everyone who looked down on him and thought he would be idle after graduation, Amobi currently works as an administrative officer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Amobi gets married to a beautiful lady

When it was time for Amobi to get married, it was a daunting task, given his physical condition.

It was not that he could not woo ladies but from the parents of the girl who liked him dearly.

Amobi, who is from Nnewi North local government, told Legit.ng that he was initially rejected by his in-laws.

His words:

"When the issue of marriage came up, the major challenge I had was her father. He objected to my proposals to his daughter, but through friends and reverends, they were able to convince him."

And so it was that Amobi tied the knot with his beautiful queen. He recalled the sweet day:

"I got married to my heartbeat on 8th October, 2022 to the glory of God."

Amobi shares how he met his wife

But the most interesting aspect of the love story is how Amobi met his wife. Many would think it was hard for him to approach her, but he said he never did that. It was the other way around.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"I met my wife three years ago when I had nothing. Love brought us together. I didn't approach her for a relationship. We worship in same church. I was her youth leader then in church. According to her, she said my courage, doggedness and result orientated attitude attracted her to me."

She truly loves me, Amobi boasts of his heartthrob

Indeed, love is strong and sweet. Amobi strongly believes that his wife's love for him is complete and true. He describes her in glowing terms:

"My wife is 23 and a final year student in nursing school. She's currently preparing for her nursing council exams.

"My wife doesn't give attention to naysayers concerning our marriage. She doesn't keep friends or gossip mates like some other girls.

"She turned down negative words and discouragement from her colleagues. I never relent in showing her true love despite my challenge. Yes, I'm very romantic and also takes proper care of her within my capacity. She truly loves me."

Amobi's challenges as a physically challenged person

Like every other person living with a disability in Nigeria, Amobi faces the challenge of mobility as many buildings have no ramps and are not built with the disabled in mind. He said his challenge is infrastructure.

Hear him:

"The only challenge I face is infrastructural challenge. I'm hustler who never depends on anyone. I suffered from primary school to higher institution because of my background but God has be so faithful to me."

