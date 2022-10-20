A resilient young man, Kamau Grant, has graduated from Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica after overcoming tribulations

He pursued his passion for Law, but the last two years were long, exhausting, and presented many challenges

Grant graduated from the university as the most decorated and awarded ST. KITTS-Nevis graduate

When Kamau Grant started pursuing further studies in Law, he knew it was a passion, and he finished with honours after overcoming daunting challenges.

Photo of Kamau Grant and a photo used for the purpose of this story. Credit: Carol Yepes/ The St. Kitts-Nevis Times.

Source: Facebook

Overcoming difficult challenges

Grant began his journey five years ago, but the last two years were long, exhausting, and presented many challenges.

However, I have a great support system made up of family and friends that ensured I never wanted anything, he said.

After defeating the odds, he finally graduated from Norman Manley Law School as one of only four members of the Principal’s Honour Roll. Grant also graduated as the most decorated and awarded ST. KITTS-Nevis graduate, per The St. Kitts-Nevis Times.

Unfortunately, he could not participate physically in the ceremony in Jamaica but for good reason.

After making history, Grant plans to pursue a Master of Laws degree in Human Rights Law at the University College London.

His achievement at Norman Manley Law School has earned him accolades on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens praised him for the accomplishment

Pamela Dorsey Boghosian posted:

One very smart and driven young man right here! Congratulations on all of your accomplishments and achievements. You have a very bright future ahead of you!

Gemma Starr shared:

This post may be the best post I've read today.

Congratulations on your Prestigious Award of Excellence and your successful educational journeys. You have made many proud, many too numerous to count. May God's blessings continue to flow on you.

Alston Percival Bradshaw posted:

Congratulations to you, young man. Keep moving forward and pursuing excellence in your endeavour, and God bless.

Rhonda Nisbett-Browne posted:

Congratulations, well done and all the best in your current studies and as you step into this new journey of your legal career.

Lisa Phillip posted:

Congratulations to you and your support system! Upwards and onwards!

Naomi Patricia Franklin commented:

Wonderful! Onward and upward! Reach for the stars! Congratulations on your awesome success!

Julia Byron posted:

Many many congratulations on your achievements. I’m sure you will further your achievement with your master's university college in London.

Samantha Ponde commented:

Congratulations to you young man. I remember you gracing the halls of the BHS aka the Birthplace of Champions and the Best High School in the Universe. You have done well.

Gwendolyn Chumney Webbe posted:

Congratulations you have made your family, friends, and country proud. The blessings of God go with you.

Joyce Amie said:

Congratulations! Much love and blessings on your current and future endeavours.

Cassandra Billinghurst commented:

Great job. Congrats. May God continue to favour you, as your other journey to completion begins.

Coreen Huggins said:

Congratulations, young man this is awesome continue the outstanding Achievements with blessings and love.

Desi Irish

Congratulations young man and wishing all the best and many more success in your studies

